Living Exponentially - Linda Schweihofer: Hosted by Eileen Tesch

Eileen talks to Linda about her 28 year career as the China Twp. Supervisor and the challenges of small town politics.
She is now on the other side of the diaz fighting to preserve the beautiful rural community along 26 Mile Road in St. Clair County, Michigan.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.