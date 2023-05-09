Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Living Exponentially - Linda Schweihofer: Hosted by Eileen Tesch
1 view
channel image
#Gs2023!
Published Yesterday |

Eileen talks to Linda about her 28 year career as the China Twp. Supervisor and the challenges of small town politics.
She is now on the other side of the diaz fighting to preserve the beautiful rural community along 26 Mile Road in St. Clair County, Michigan.

Keywords
eileen-tesch26-mile-roadchina-twp-mi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket