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California Civil Rights attorney Leigh Dundas recently spoke at a symposium in Texas.
We have published the work of Attorney Dundas in the past. She is a mother and a passionate advocate for children.
She is also fearless, and not afraid to call out the tyrants.
In this update she explains the full ramifications of the nationwide walkout and strike that happened in November protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
You didn’t hear about that? Not surprising.
Learn it now from Leigh. If you have never heard Leigh speak before, you are in for a treat.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/attorney-leigh-dundas-gives-updates-on-current-legal-actions-regarding-vaccine-mandates/