Sovereignty Over Pharma: Gareth Icke & The TZLA Plasma Energy Club

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It’s an exclusive sovereign club, and you can only join by invitation. In today’s video, Jeff Berwick and Gareth Icke talk about how the science behind plasma energy healing and the TZLA machine works and how you and your family or your community can get lifetime access to the TZLA.Club
Ickonic | https://ickonic.com
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Liberpulco | https://Liberpulco.com