Rep. Greg Steube: Tomorrow will file Impeachment Articles on Biden.
NEWSMAX | Rep. Greg Steube:


Look at all the facts, the obstruction of justice, the corrupt DOJ, wouldnt allow for the investigation into the Big Guy, there is a liteany of evidence of crimes that have been committed. There is bribary, extortion, millions of dolloars, there is so much factual predicate.


The HUNTER ACT:

Rep. Greg Steube also reveals that he is introducing The Hunter Act tomorrow to require Secret Service report to Congress on failed Cocaine investigation.

