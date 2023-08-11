Rep. Greg Steube: Tomorrow will file Impeachment Articles on Biden.

NEWSMAX | Rep. Greg Steube:





Look at all the facts, the obstruction of justice, the corrupt DOJ, wouldnt allow for the investigation into the Big Guy, there is a liteany of evidence of crimes that have been committed. There is bribary, extortion, millions of dolloars, there is so much factual predicate.





The HUNTER ACT:

Rep. Greg Steube also reveals that he is introducing The Hunter Act tomorrow to require Secret Service report to Congress on failed Cocaine investigation.