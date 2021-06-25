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500 views • June 25, 2021
Dr Scott Jensen, June 24, 2021
I spoke strongly against the notion that we must rush to get our teens and children vaccinated. This is a group with 0% statistical chance of dying from COVID-19. Myocarditis was a problem I felt so strongly about that I submitted an affidavit requesting a temporary restraining order against such an aggressive federal push. Sometimes you just must stop being political and do the right thing. We needed BALANCE!
I fear we’re now just seeing the tip of the iceberg!
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/1255393641543242
I spoke strongly against the notion that we must rush to get our teens and children vaccinated. This is a group with 0% statistical chance of dying from COVID-19. Myocarditis was a problem I felt so strongly about that I submitted an affidavit requesting a temporary restraining order against such an aggressive federal push. Sometimes you just must stop being political and do the right thing. We needed BALANCE!
I fear we’re now just seeing the tip of the iceberg!
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/1255393641543242
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