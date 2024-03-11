Residents of Haiti are Caught in the Crossfire Between Gangs & Government

Deadly fighting between armed gangs and police has gripped the Caribbean nation of Haiti since February 29. Criminals have burned dozens of businesses and police stations, forced the international airport to close and laid siege to the port.





Residents of Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince are caught in the crossfire between the gangs and the government, forcing them to flee their houses. The stunning gang-led insurrection against Haiti’s government is led by an ex-police officer turned warlord, Jimmy Cherizier.





