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TD Jakes Got the Placebo Vaccine Youtube Banned Video
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144 views • January 01, 2022
TD Jakes Got the Placebo. Dr. Oz Sugar Pilled You to Lure Christian Sheep to the Slaughter.
TD Jakes is a High Degree Freemason! High Degree Freemasons are Satanists and are out to Kill, Steal and Destroy Christians (Their goal is to wipe out the knowledge of God in the earth) and the innocence of children teaching them witchcraft. TD Jakes took the placebo to lead his congregation and TV and Youtube viewers to HELL! The Covid Vaccine changes the DNA and attacks the VMAT 2 God Gene and causes the Holy Spirit that is in you to leave. Covid Vaccine changes human DNA into fallen angel DNA!
PLEASE LIKE and Share this Video! Urgent. Don't take the Covid Vaccine. None of the Covid vaccines are safe. They all lead the human soul to Hell. Vatican is behind the whole COVID Scam to try to destroy the Bride of Christ and keep others from being saved. We are living in the last days and the Devil knows his time is short. This is why they are pushing Covid vaccine so hard, because Jesus is about to raise up His Church and crush the dragon and Anti-Christ. The Freemasons are behind the moral corruption and the Vatican is behind the DNA corruption. Jesus warned us, as the days of Noah, so shall be the days of the coming of the son of man.
Jesus WON! But they want us to forget.
Colossians 2:15
“And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.”
1 John 4:4
“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
Official Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcBPvjZNBGZS7Ra0tvkuAg
2NDGCT
Matthew 24:14 KJV And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world, and then the end will come: Channel Video Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OIWPOTIFSk
#christian-videos-google
#christian-videos-bing
#christian-videos-yahoo
#christian-testimony-videos-google
#christian-testimonial-videos-youtube
#christian-testimonial--google
#td-jakes
#dr-oz
#youtube-banned-video
Thank you in Advance!
#genetically
#modified
#humans
#DNA
#genetically-modified
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TD Takes is a High Degree Freemason! High Degree Freemasons are Satanists and are out to Kill, Steal and Destroy Christians and children. TD Jakes took the placebo to lead his congregation and TV and Youtube viewers to HELL! The Covid Vaccine changes the DNA and attacks the VMAT 2 God Gene and causes the Holy Spirit that is in you to leave. Covid Vaccine changes human DNA into fallen angel DNA!
TD Jakes is a High Degree Freemason! High Degree Freemasons are Satanists and are out to Kill, Steal and Destroy Christians (Their goal is to wipe out the knowledge of God in the earth) and the innocence of children teaching them witchcraft. TD Jakes took the placebo to lead his congregation and TV and Youtube viewers to HELL! The Covid Vaccine changes the DNA and attacks the VMAT 2 God Gene and causes the Holy Spirit that is in you to leave. Covid Vaccine changes human DNA into fallen angel DNA!
PLEASE LIKE and Share this Video! Urgent. Don't take the Covid Vaccine. None of the Covid vaccines are safe. They all lead the human soul to Hell. Vatican is behind the whole COVID Scam to try to destroy the Bride of Christ and keep others from being saved. We are living in the last days and the Devil knows his time is short. This is why they are pushing Covid vaccine so hard, because Jesus is about to raise up His Church and crush the dragon and Anti-Christ. The Freemasons are behind the moral corruption and the Vatican is behind the DNA corruption. Jesus warned us, as the days of Noah, so shall be the days of the coming of the son of man.
Jesus WON! But they want us to forget.
Colossians 2:15
“And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.”
1 John 4:4
“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
Official Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcBPvjZNBGZS7Ra0tvkuAg
2NDGCT
Matthew 24:14 KJV And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world, and then the end will come: Channel Video Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OIWPOTIFSk
#christian-videos-google
#christian-videos-bing
#christian-videos-yahoo
#christian-testimony-videos-google
#christian-testimonial-videos-youtube
#christian-testimonial--google
#td-jakes
#dr-oz
#youtube-banned-video
Thank you in Advance!
#genetically
#modified
#humans
#DNA
#genetically-modified
jesus,warning,warns,transhumanism,vaccine damage,david,dabid,kjv,genesis,genisis 6,genesis 6:2,nephilim,darkness coming
genettically,modified,humans,dna,genetically modified,jesus,warning,warns,transhumanism,vaccine damage,david,dabid,kjv,genesis,genisis 6,genesis 6:2,nephilim,darkness coming,satan,Luke 17:26,christianity,king james version,bible,sons of god,old testament,king james bible,salvation,christ,angels,new testament,christian,genesis 6,jesus christ,the bible,bible study,christian testimony videos,christian testimony ministry,christian testimony,truth,gospel,kjbo,USA
TD Takes is a High Degree Freemason! High Degree Freemasons are Satanists and are out to Kill, Steal and Destroy Christians and children. TD Jakes took the placebo to lead his congregation and TV and Youtube viewers to HELL! The Covid Vaccine changes the DNA and attacks the VMAT 2 God Gene and causes the Holy Spirit that is in you to leave. Covid Vaccine changes human DNA into fallen angel DNA!
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