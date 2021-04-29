STORE OWNER BANS the MASKED and the VACCINATED

And IS MAKING MONEY DOING IT!

You just gotta love the intelligent ones (considering there are so few in existence).

He's so right though, I know myself and many others would not only shop a biz that does this, but would promote it the rest of our lives...



In fact there is a local market store that from the beginning of the fake-demic has not required anyone, including their employees, to wear masks or social distance - they don't even have the BS CDC signs on the door or the idiotic distancing stickers on the floor. And let me tell you, I've never seen this store this busy in all the years we've shopped there.

I've even talked to people who drove over 25 miles just to shop there because it's the only place in 50 miles where they're not surrounded by masked-zombies - only 1 in 10 people are wearing a mask in this market.



I personally went to the manager, shook her hand and congratulated her on not being an idiot - she laughed and said lots of ppl are telling her the same.