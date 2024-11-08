The occupation destroys al-Far'a Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces stormed Al-Far'a camp, south of Tubas, and bulldozed the streets surrounding the camp using military bulldozers, practicing a policy of collective punishment against the camp's residents.
Reporting: Ayyoob yamak
Filmed: 07/11/2024
