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Reining In Biden's Enviro-Tyranny: CFACT's Craig Rucker
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1 view • March 31, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, CFACT President Craig Rucker explains how the Biden administration is waging war on America's energy suppliers and how dangerous this "Green New Deal" agenda is for freedom and prosperity. Rucker, who co-produced the hit documentary Climate Hustle with Marc Morano, also explains how states are fighting back, and what individuals can do to protect property rights.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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