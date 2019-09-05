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Can BigTech Censor? Argument Goes to 9th Circuit Court
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446 views • September 05, 2019
Libertarian & conservative think tanks & publications are telling us that corporations can’t violate 1st Amendment. SCOTUS has said otherwise and a court case has appealed to the 9th Circuit. Here’s the arguments for/against.
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