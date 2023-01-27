The regime can NOT win in a FAIR fight

Create New Account
"Opposition can not be tolerated because what it would lead to is a very rapid and very swift changing of the guard."

"It would take fewer than 5 years, easily, for Donald Trump to declare himself the dictator and purge the gov't and change the way everything is if you had a free and fair and an open mass means of communication."

trumpfree speechcensorshippoliticsamericapatriotnationalismfirstdemocracyrepublicdiscoursenationalist

