The regime can NOT win in a FAIR fight

cozy.tv/nick
"Opposition can not be tolerated because what it would lead to is a very rapid and very swift changing of the guard."
"It would take fewer than 5 years, easily, for Donald Trump to declare himself the dictator and purge the gov't and change the way everything is if you had a free and fair and an open mass means of communication."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.