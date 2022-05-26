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Ukraine Army Asking for Help
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160 views • May 26, 2022
-Col. Douglas Macgregor and Judge Napolitano
-POW calling his wife and telling her he's ok
-POW from the 79th Airborne
-"Another Ukrainian military unit publicly refused to play a role of a cannon fodder"
https://youtu.be/aXrfvTKJozY
-"Cherkassy Volkssturm appealing to the Ukrainian military leadership"
https://youtu.be/tz3rvyUOdHw
-POW calling his wife and telling her he's ok
-POW from the 79th Airborne
-"Another Ukrainian military unit publicly refused to play a role of a cannon fodder"
https://youtu.be/aXrfvTKJozY
-"Cherkassy Volkssturm appealing to the Ukrainian military leadership"
https://youtu.be/tz3rvyUOdHw
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