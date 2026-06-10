Could Your Family Stay Hydrated If Water Service Stopped Tomorrow?

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A short-term water outage can create major problems for cooking, drinking, sanitation, and daily life. Many households discover too late that they don't have enough stored water or a practical preparedness plan. In an emergency, waiting until the last minute often means competing with everyone else for limited resources.
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