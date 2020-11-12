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This Week in Internet Censorship: RFK Jr. Censored by Instagram
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67 views • November 12, 2020
Robert F. Kennedy Jr interview of David Martin from M-CAM, star of Plandemic II, censored by Instagram. BitChute forced to find new service providers in attempt to deplatform the alternative video service. Half-hearted censorship of President Trump voting fraud allegations. Sadly, Internet Censorship continues to expand worldwide.
References:
Children's Health Defense (CHD / Robert Kennedy Jr's organization)
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
David Martin Interview on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvnP1BSGH34
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/watch
Rudy Giuliani: https://rudygiulianics.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
A search engine for censored web sites and content.
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
References:
Children's Health Defense (CHD / Robert Kennedy Jr's organization)
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
David Martin Interview on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvnP1BSGH34
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/watch
Rudy Giuliani: https://rudygiulianics.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
A search engine for censored web sites and content.
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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