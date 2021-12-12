© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Young Global Leaders are groomed by Klaus Schwab
Follow
1
Share
Report
154 views • December 12, 2021
1. Young Global Leaders are groomed by Klaus Schwab and World Economic Forum to help implementing the Great Reset. Ivanka Trump is also on this future traitors list.
https://www.younggloballeaders.org/new-class
2. Acolytes of globalist Klaus Schwab have been strategically placed across the West to undermine democracies worldwide.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/young-leaders-of-great-reset-doom/
3. Lock Hillary Up...Trump says forget it, that played well before the election. Can you trust a leader with empty promises ? What about draining the swamp ? Then I can only say forget Trump, he played well before the vaccine.
https://www.brighteon.com/dcbd07b4-e924-4083-affb-cfafe7e3bad8
4. Dr. Mengele-Fauci is a global murderous psychopath that are killing millions of people and making lots of money from it. He should be taken out now.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/fauci-patent-vaxxed-induced-aids-biotech-analyst-hiv-glycoprotein-120-contained-in-vaxx/
5. Wow! More Than 40,000 People Demonstrate In Vienna, Austria (12-11-2021)
https://www.brighteon.com/c3045eca-680d-40a5-8ca8-6c97dd79ba90
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.younggloballeaders.org/new-class
2. Acolytes of globalist Klaus Schwab have been strategically placed across the West to undermine democracies worldwide.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/young-leaders-of-great-reset-doom/
3. Lock Hillary Up...Trump says forget it, that played well before the election. Can you trust a leader with empty promises ? What about draining the swamp ? Then I can only say forget Trump, he played well before the vaccine.
https://www.brighteon.com/dcbd07b4-e924-4083-affb-cfafe7e3bad8
4. Dr. Mengele-Fauci is a global murderous psychopath that are killing millions of people and making lots of money from it. He should be taken out now.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/fauci-patent-vaxxed-induced-aids-biotech-analyst-hiv-glycoprotein-120-contained-in-vaxx/
5. Wow! More Than 40,000 People Demonstrate In Vienna, Austria (12-11-2021)
https://www.brighteon.com/c3045eca-680d-40a5-8ca8-6c97dd79ba90
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.