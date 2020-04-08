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THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC BY JON RAPPOPORT
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147 views • April 08, 2020
Exposing the scam, I’ve just completed three audio presentations about COVID-19.
They are available at the following link: click here.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com
With the cooperation of Solari.com and Catherine Austin Fitts, we’re making these presentations available to you, and to people around the world.
The series is titled: THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC
Episode 1: HOW IT STARTED
Episode 2: THE MEDICAL CIA, COVERT OPS
Episode 3: THE TRUE GOAL OF THE FALSE PANDEMIC
Readers have been asking how they can help. Listen to the presentation, send out the link to others.
Exposing the COVID-19 covert operation is more important every passing day.
As always, thank you for your support!
Jon
They are available at the following link: click here.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com
With the cooperation of Solari.com and Catherine Austin Fitts, we’re making these presentations available to you, and to people around the world.
The series is titled: THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC
Episode 1: HOW IT STARTED
Episode 2: THE MEDICAL CIA, COVERT OPS
Episode 3: THE TRUE GOAL OF THE FALSE PANDEMIC
Readers have been asking how they can help. Listen to the presentation, send out the link to others.
Exposing the COVID-19 covert operation is more important every passing day.
As always, thank you for your support!
Jon
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