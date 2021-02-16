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Beelzebub: Ancient God of Truth and Knowledge
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45 views • February 16, 2021
This video describes the reality of the being known today as Beelzebub. Globalist media would have one believe various lies so as to ruin our spirituality. Ancient cultures all over the world revered Beelzebub as a strong, compassionate God.
Globalists knew that they had to make us turn our back on the ancient Gods to prevent us from working with them against Globalism. Reality is swiftly changing, and the truth is now known!
Globalists knew that they had to make us turn our back on the ancient Gods to prevent us from working with them against Globalism. Reality is swiftly changing, and the truth is now known!
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