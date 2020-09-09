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Trump Wins 2020 Election in Electoral Landslide - FULL SHOW 9/8/20
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106 views • September 09, 2020
Trump 313, Biden 227: All the major computer models and internal polling show Trump winning big, but the Deep State, Big Tech and others have another plan. Tune in as we reveal the current, non-biased projections for the 2020 election, and why it’s more critical than ever to say NO to voter fraud using “mail-in” ballots:
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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