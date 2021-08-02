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Aqueous solutions containing graphene oxide for medical purposes have been causing magnetism in non-inoculated individuals
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91 views • August 02, 2021
ORWELL CITY - August 01, 2021
Following the discovery of a number of patents for the use of graphene oxide in different areas, it has been discovered that Chinese online stores such as AliExpress sell it in different formats (powders, aqueous solutions, sheets, among others). Many of these products are indicated for medical use, which explains why many people who have not been inoculated or used masks express the magnetic phenomenon.
During Friday night's Dirección Correcta radio show, La Quinta Columna shared some of the research it has been conducting on Info Vacunas Telegram channel.
Above, Orwell City has prepared the video in English.
Following the discovery of a number of patents for the use of graphene oxide in different areas, it has been discovered that Chinese online stores such as AliExpress sell it in different formats (powders, aqueous solutions, sheets, among others). Many of these products are indicated for medical use, which explains why many people who have not been inoculated or used masks express the magnetic phenomenon.
During Friday night's Dirección Correcta radio show, La Quinta Columna shared some of the research it has been conducting on Info Vacunas Telegram channel.
Above, Orwell City has prepared the video in English.
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