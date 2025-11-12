Morning Manna - Nov 12, 2025 - Matthew 13:10-13 - Parable of the Sower Pt 3

Why did Jesus suddenly begin teaching in parables? Today’s study (Matthew 13:10–13, KJV) shows that parables both reveal the mysteries of the Kingdom to hungry disciples and conceal them from hearts hardened by unbelief. Rick and Doc unpack how God gives understanding in abundance to those who seek, why spiritual growth follows faithful use of the light you already have, and how persistent rejection leads to spiritual blindness. We’re encouraged to “come to the table,” pick up the fork, and feast on God’s wisdom—daily. Deuteronomy 29:29 reminds us that while some things belong to the Lord, He has gladly revealed Kingdom truths to His children.

