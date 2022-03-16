President Putin - Full speech - 16th March 2022 [English subtitles]

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00:01 - Recap of reasons for Operation Z.
04:45 - A Ukrainian attack prevented.
07:00 - Geostrategic explanation of why the Operation spilled beyond the Donbass.
09:30 - Putin's address to Westerners.
10:45 - "The Golden Billion" is not to be...
12:15 - Sanctions & investing in one's own country is the safest bet.
15:15 - Western 'freedom of speech' and 'right to private property' is just lipservice.
16:15 - More and more people in the 'Empire of Lies' are hearing our position.
17:45 - Balkanization of Russia will not work.
18:15 - Fifth column will clear itself out and make our society stronger!
20:45 - Many countries are enslaved by the US and have come to accept living this way of life.
21:45 - Economies of the developing South are more lucrative to do business with.
25:45 - The long forgotten 'social contract theory'! A government had a responsibility to its people.