Now We KNOW Who DESTROYED the Nord Stream Pipelines!!!

Feb 9, 2023 #ad #sponsor

✅ Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to https://TurleyTalksLikesGold.com #ad #sponsor ✅ Download my Most Incredible FREE Gift Ever for Patriots including my personal research resources at https://insidersclub.turleytalks.com/ —————————————————————————— ╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗ ║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣ ╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣ ╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝ ❤ Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSteveTurl... WATCH NEXT: KARI LAKE MAKES HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! https://youtu.be/JhnRZ0e5BJA ——————————————————————— ✅ Get Your Brand-New PATRIOT T-Shirts and Merch Here ➡️ https://store.turleytalks.com/ ⬅️ ———————————————————————— All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).