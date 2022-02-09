CIA = Chinese Intelligence Arseholes (Monsanto & Big Pharma, Top Agents)

(Mild Foul Language)If a Narcissistic Psychopath Bill Gates type who wanted to rule the world after he killed most of it was your father, would you like to hear about the 6 decades that led up to where we are now? Would you like to know enough to stop it yourself?What if your father was a worse serial killer, and statutory rapist than John Wayne Gasy, Ted Bundy, Jack the Ripper, Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Rader BTK Bind Torture Kill, Ted Bundy etc.? What if the police and court system went after you trying to report the crimes? What if your father was going back and forth to the twin towers just months BEFORE 9/11 "consulting" for Monsanto with Chinese, Saudi, and Israeli intelligence, as he did from 1970 on for sex, drug, and child trafficking out of China, to Japan, and then to US Air Force Bases?What if those you told anything to died of natural causes, or accidents, soon after. What if your father went into chambers and got your prison for pepper spraying a mugger who tried to stab you, and you became permanently estranged from your own daughter, lost a about a million dollars in property and contracting business built over 2 decades?What if Connecticut State Police threatened you with prison for opening up a restaurant in downtown Stafford Springs called, "The American Values Breakfast and Lunch" where citizens could openly talk about conservative politics and out public corruption, police brutality, and judicial misconduct?Inforwars on the Bitchute Ron Gibson Channel (Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Harrison Smith, Greg Reese):Corrupt Governments or Coups, take your property, money, break up your family, and put you prison for opposing their theft, violence, and murder.That means that in countries that are taken over by the UN, China, and International Asset Companies Black Rock, Vanguard, State Street Global Financial, Fidelity, JP Morgan etc have no justice system, legitimate courts, and/or legitimate investigating agencies such as FBI, which support the Black Rock hostile corporate takeover of the Free World.Judge Jeanine Pirro's documentary, "Who's Hunter Biden?" should be worldwide catalyst to take down Black Rock, Vanguard, State Street Global Financial, Fidelity, JP Morgan, Chinese Coup of the World, Bidens, Clintons, Obamas, Tony Fauci, Bill Gates, George Soros, Jeff Bezos, United Nations Agenda 21 and all this Event 201 COVID QR Code Mask Vaxx Mandate BS.More info:Judge Jeanine Pirro, "Who is Hunter Biden?":#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncompliance