Bowling For Soup - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2123

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop punk band, Bowling For Soup, while on Simple Plan's "Bigger Than You Think! Tour" with 3Oh!3 and LØLØ. ARTIST is currently supporting their newest single, Holding On To That Hate.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - August 24, 2025

Location - Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Start of Video

01:03 Driver's Area

01:47 Front Lounge

04:30 Bathroom

05:19 Bunks

07:24 Back Lounge





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



