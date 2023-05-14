https://gettr.com/post/p2h21xie42c
05/13/2023 Brother David revealed the latest progress in Brother Caogen's case: There may be good news coming in the next few days. The prosecutor and the court already understood his background as a whistleblower for the revolution. Recently, Huanghebian went to Japan and spread rumors about Brother Caogen, which also serves as evidence to prove that he was framed by the CCP.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/13/2023 长岛哥透露草根小哥案件最新进展：接下来几天可能会有好消息出来。检方、法院已经了解到他爆料革命的特殊背景。最近黄河边跑到日本散播关于草根小哥的谣言，也正好作为证据，证明草根小哥是被中共陷害的。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
