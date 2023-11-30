Quo Vadis





Nov 29, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 28, 2023





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, the Glories of God will be for the righteous.





Do not forget: To whom much has been given, much will be required.





The traitors to the faith will not win the great battle.





The victory will be for the brave soldiers in cassocks who love and defend the truth.





Through them, the souls will be nourished by the lessons of the past.





The day will come when many of the faithful will embrace spiritual treasures and bear witness to what is of God.





The enemies will be alone.





My Lord will be with His faithful people.





Courage! There is no victory without a cross.





Do not stray ye from the path I have pointed out to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on December 16th, 2021.





That message follows here:





Dear children, do not allow the devil to steal your peace and to keep you from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Bend your knees in prayer. You are heading for a painful future.





A great war is coming, and only those who love the truth will remain firm in the faith.





Brave soldiers in cassocks will fight for the one, true Church of my Jesus, and the pain will be great for those devoted to me.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Seek strength in sincere prayer, in Confession, and in the Eucharist.





Those who listen to my appeals will experience great victory.





Onward without fear!





I love you and will always be with you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfTyiw65snw