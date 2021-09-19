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HOW HOSPITALS (MURDER FACTORIES) ARE KILLING US - TRUTH BOMBS!
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220 views • September 19, 2021
Through the introduction of the ICU and Critical Care Ward, hospitals have been subverted by cold, calculating technicians who do not care about individual patients. How they are doing it. Who is doing it. Corporate Medicine. Murder for money. Source: Amazing Polly. More you may like:
CERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NQXvd1HwKWjv/
CERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NQXvd1HwKWjv/
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