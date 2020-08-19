Alex Thomson at AV9.1 - An Infernal Convergence

Folks in the UK (and, indeed, in the USA) may wish to investigate the excellent reportage and news analysis of ukcolumn.org, of which, Alex Thomson makes fairly regular contributions. Here he presents a technical analysis of some of the Luciferians’ operations, methods and according to his theory their philosophical roots.

The following script was taken from the Alternative View youtube channel, from which this video was downloaded –



Alex Thomson is well known to regular viewers of UK Column News for his truly insightful analysis of Global events. Alex made his Alternative View debut at AV9 captivating the audience with his expose of '... those who see the World as their Fiefdom and Humanity as Livestock.' At AV 9.1, the speakers exposed the course of the plans which broke surface in the 1970's, to sell off all public assets and to replace common-law representative democracy with the corporatist and third-sector stitch-up of “participational democracy”. In his contribution, building on his AV9 talk on the history of cabals and cartels, Alex Thomson will outline his understanding of how we reached this nadir and how not one but two major streams of élitists are responsible. Inspired loosely by the philosophies of Aristotle and of Plato respectively, these two persuasions of purloining bloodline élitists and their technocratic hangers-on have been wrestling over the juicy prize of Britain and our diaspora for at least three centuries. (In a nutshell, the Aristotelians justify their rule by reference to religious notions and the Platonists do so by promising prosperity.) Alex will provide background on the Aristotelians’ and Platonists’ creeds and methods, focusing on post-Second World War developments and on Britain, as called for by the AV9.1 agenda. In a way, this talk will complete what he set out at AV9, particularly answering the questions he left hanging of what the prime British and world assets are which the globalists are fraudulently trading on the back of, and which they have appropriated from the sovereign people. Bio : After learning what today’s British Establishment was all about at Rugby School and Cambridge, Alex Thomson served in a Christian mission in the former Soviet Union witnessing the planned destruction of a region of the world, before spending the rest of his twenties as a GCHQ officer. He moved to the Netherlands aged thirty in 2009 and has spent the last decade more quietly as a translator and interpreter and a researcher of networked evil. For the past five years, he has presented his emerging findings via UK Column and the British Constitution Group, where his specialisms are geopolitics, religious history and comparative constitutionalism.