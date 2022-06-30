Kärna Mosse nature reserve. Better focus by lack of focus. News, clowns and Union vs Union

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Correction: The Roman-Persian wars I was talking about was 600 AD, not BC. It's easy to accidentally say BC when you're talking about ancient stuff.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Byzantine%E2%80%93Sasanian_War_of_602%E2%80%93628
And I was talking about https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orchidaceae that we'll see next week or so.
Just a few images today:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/focus