Kärna Mosse nature reserve. Better focus by lack of focus. News, clowns and Union vs Union

Correction: The Roman-Persian wars I was talking about was 600 AD, not BC. It's easy to accidentally say BC when you're talking about ancient stuff.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Byzantine%E2%80%93Sasanian_War_of_602%E2%80%93628





And I was talking about https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orchidaceae that we'll see next week or so.





Just a few images today:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/focus



