Prayer without limits (Eph. 3:14-21)

Prayer without limits

Ephesians 3:14-21



In deep humility and dependence, the Apostle Paul falls on his knees before the Father and prays for us. Paul prays this profound prayer in Ephesians 3:14-21 for all believers in all times. He bows before the Father, acknowledging that God is more than able to do what he himself cannot.



He prays in complete expectation that God will answer. And for His answer to flow out of his vast and limitless ability to respond to his request.



He prays that we be strengthened inwardly by the power of God’s Spirit according to the riches of all who God is, which is limitless. From this supernatural provision would flow the power to live the life God called us to live.



He asks that the presence of Jesus take up permanent residence in our hearts by faith. So that a ruling presence implant the fulness of God in our hearts that can be found only in Christ Jesus. And forms the foundation of love for God and others. And that we know the love of Christ, whose vastness exceeds our ability to understand.



In a final praise, Paul acknowledges the infinite ability of God to work beyond anything we could ask or think or imagine. And desires that all who God is be magnified in the church.



For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, from whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named, that He would give you, according to the riches of His glory, power to be strengthened by His Spirit in the inner man, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth and length and depth and height, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly beyond all that we ask or imagine, according to the power that works in us, to Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen. (Eph. 3:14-21)