God's Vengeance & Wrath (Is59:16-21&Is63:4) Will Be Righteously Served&Fulfilled Perfectly, Judging ALL the wicked, DAYS from now, beginning 7 Year Great Tribulation Is26:9 Then Justice served at 2032

Judgement & Justice Punishment is meant to help cause repentance, if people never repent, they will NOT have ANY Mercy, rather Judgement without mercy, where ALL injustices will be rightly punished.

JUDGEMENT DAY IS COMING VERY SOON..THIS IS THE ELEVENTH HOUR..ANOTHER MESSAGE FROM GOD..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8WAPvYkIJQ



THUS SAYS THE LORD 23/24 SEPTEMBER 2025-16/17 JULY 2026(RAPTURE) #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDzvcPoru0s

Behold, [it is] written before me: I will not keep silence, but will recompense, even recompense into their bosom, Isa 65:6

Ezekiel 7:3-4

3, Now is the end come upon thee, and I will send mine anger upon thee, and will judge thee according to thy ways, and will recompense upon thee all thine abominations.

4, And mine eye shall not spare thee, neither will I have pity: but I will recompense thy ways upon thee, and thine abominations shall be in the midst of thee: and ye shall know that I am the LORD.

Seeing [it is] a righteous thing with God to recompense tribulation to them that trouble you; 2 Th 1:6

30, For we know him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto me, I will recompense, saith the Lord. And again, The Lord shall judge his people. 31, It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.

Matthew 13 (Verse 41 WARNS "ALL THINGS THAT OFFEND") This is why we MUST Fear God & do good, Love each other do what is right & hate evil/sin, & DO NOT practice any evil, & repent and turn from any wickedness, Read Acts 3:26).

31, Another parable put he forth unto them, saying, The kingdom of heaven is like to a grain of mustard seed, which a man took, and sowed in his field:

32, Which indeed is the least of all seeds: but when it is grown, it is the greatest among herbs, and becometh a tree, so that the birds of the air come and lodge in the branches thereof.

33, Another parable spake he unto them; The kingdom of heaven is like unto leaven, which a woman took, and hid in three measures of meal, till the whole was leavened.

34, All these things spake Jesus unto the multitude in parables; and without a parable spake he not unto them:

35, That it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, saying, I will open my mouth in parables; I will utter things which have been kept secret from the foundation of the world.

36, Then Jesus sent the multitude away, and went into the house: and his disciples came unto him, saying, Declare unto us the parable of the tares of the field.

37, He answered and said unto them, He that soweth the good seed is the Son of man;

38, The field is the world; the good seed are the children of the kingdom; but the tares are the children of the wicked one;

39, The enemy that sowed them is the devil; the harvest is the end of the world; and the reapers are the angels.

40, As therefore the tares are gathered and burned in the fire; so shall it be in the end of this world.

41, The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity;

42, And shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth.

43, Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.

Jer 23:5

Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will raise unto David a righteous Branch, and a King shall reign and prosper, and shall execute judgment and justice in the earth.

Isa 11:3

And shall make him of quick1 understanding in the fear of the LORD: and he shall not judge after the sight of his eyes, neither reprove after the hearing of his ears:

Isa 11:4

But with righteousness shall he judge the poor, and reprove2 with equity for the meek of the earth: and he shall smite the earth with the rod of his mouth, and with the breath of his lips shall he slay the wicked.

Isa 33:22

For the LORD is our judge, the LORD is our lawgiver,13 the LORD is our king; he will save us.

Isa 51:5

My righteousness is near; my salvation is gone forth, and mine arms shall judge the people; the isles shall wait upon me, and on mine arm shall they trust.

Is 60:12 For every people & kingdom that serveth not thee / shall perish / and be destroyed with the sword.

Hebrews 12:13-17

13, And make straight paths for your feet, lest that which is lame be turned out of the way; but let it rather be healed.

14, Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord:

15, Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled;

16, Lest there be any fornicator, or profane person, as Esau, who for one morsel of meat sold his birthright.

17, For ye know how that afterward, when he would have inherited the blessing, he was rejected: for he found no place of repentance, though he sought it carefully with tears.