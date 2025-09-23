© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bay Area Heat Advisory | Record Temperatures and Storm Risks Ahead
The Bay Area is under a heat advisory with expected highs in the 90s to 100s inland this week. Poor air quality alerts are in place, especially for sensitive groups. Showers, thunderstorms, and dry lightning may follow later this week, raising wildfire risk. Stay safe and hydrated!
