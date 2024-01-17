If God is for you who can be against you?

Many times we feel or faith is shaken or no one understands our struggles. We look to people but they let us down. When this happens we must remember what God said concerning never leaving nor forsaking us. You are never alone he is always with you. He is you Great Shepherd and today the Lord wants you to know that you will never want with him by your side. My prayer is that this message will encourage you on this journey for joy. Be strong in the Lord and the power of his might.