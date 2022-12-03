It Is Written - Emotional Intelligence What Is It

Each of us has a vast array of available emotions, and if we learn to
identify and manage our emotions in a positive way, they can become
incredibly beneficial. Join John Bradshaw and Dr. Neil to discover what
emotional intelligence is, how to employ it in our daily lives, and why
it forms an important part of your relationship with God.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.