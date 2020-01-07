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BREAKING! What The Russia Hoax Really Covered-Up
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144 views • January 07, 2020
What did the Russian 'Hoax' really cover-up, what was really on the DNC server and why would someone hack Millennial Millie's electronics to see if she had it?\
It turns out the narrative that a DNC staffer hacked the DNC server and leaked it to Wikileaks is a false cover story. The counter narrative, that the Russians hacked the DNC server and leaked it to Wikileaks to benefit Trump during the 2016 election, is also false. The real story is that a disgruntled DNC staffer physically breached the DNC server and mirrored the entire server onto an external drive.
Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items! --> https://bit.ly/2un3mpz
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It turns out the narrative that a DNC staffer hacked the DNC server and leaked it to Wikileaks is a false cover story. The counter narrative, that the Russians hacked the DNC server and leaked it to Wikileaks to benefit Trump during the 2016 election, is also false. The real story is that a disgruntled DNC staffer physically breached the DNC server and mirrored the entire server onto an external drive.
Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items! --> https://bit.ly/2un3mpz
InfowarsStore.com
Banned.video
Infowars.com
NewsWars.com
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