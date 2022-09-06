Andie Gonzales is a mom who went to Collin College, a community college in Frisco, Texas to look at attending. While there, she overheard a conversation among some of the students regarding transgenderism in the public hallway. She decided to engage them politely, even holding out the Gospel to them. How was she repaid? She was told to be "born again" in Satan and the police called, who then proceeded to ban her from the campus for 2 years. Apparently, nothing happened to the students who attacked her. She joins me in this episode to share her story and why this is such an important issue.Reach out to the college and speak up for Andie: You can contact any campus for general information or questions about Collin College. [email protected] Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge) 972.377.1790 McKinney Campus (Central Park) 972.548.6790 Plano Campus (Spring Creek) 972.881.5790

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/what-happens-when-you-engage-college-students-about-transgender-you-get-banned-for-2-years-video/

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