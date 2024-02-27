Create New Account
IN FOCUS: The Soros Tie To Crime in Biden's America with Matt Palumbo - OAN
Tonight IN FOCUS..... El Cajon, California is the newest designated 'drop off' area for illegals in the nation with one thousand a day being dumped. Also fallout from the Alabama ruling that embryos are children - and the infanticide crowd goes crazy! Plus now even the normies know that George Soros had a hand in the nation's turn to a soft on crime approach. And the attack against Christians continues...we'll discuss with Pastor John Amanchukwu...


current eventsnewspolitics

