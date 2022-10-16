Rachael Weeping for her Children - Update

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Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship
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Jeremiah 31:15
A sound of bitter weeping, lamentation..., Rachael weeping for her children... because they are no more.
Soon the same will be heard as the enemy planned evil against the little ones.
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.