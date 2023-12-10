2023 Christmas Beer Series #1: Breckenridge Brewing Christmas Ale 4.5/5*

Christmas beers are here, Time for cups of cheer!
All kinds of beer
From far and near
Bringing Christmas Cheeeeer
Running 7.1 for the ABV, 22 for the IBUs and an SRM of 68 by my eye.
Very nice, could be spiced a bit more but smooth and tasty.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w the mutts and me.
Big 3
Skal!
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
