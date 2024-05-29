Create New Account
He Was 'A Target' Everytime His Alcoholic Owner 'Angry' But He Still Smile To Human With Love
The Moho


May 18, 2024


He Was 'A Target' Everytime His Alcoholic Owner 'Angry' But He Still Smile To Human With Love...


My heart is broken when Luk moving himself to say hello. He's a lovely dog but what people did to him is disgusted. His owner chained him outside and beat him daily. He lived in that horrible until a neighbor heard his cry. When we arrived, he already collapsed and couldn't stand. His owner is an alcoholics who couldn't control his temper and our innocent Luk was his target when he got angry. But that guy was angry all the time, with everything, resulted Luck got 4 legs injured, also with a broken pelvis...


Credit To: 행운이🍀

구조견 행운이 회복일지

목표는 같이 경치좋은 애견동반카페 놀러가기

후원 : 하나은행 9019-1019-453907(김민서)


#UnwantedPuppy, #EmaciatedPuppy, #TheMoho

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qKUPcCEvaM

