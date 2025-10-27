© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1)
Got a big rig rumblin', movin' slow and wide
Carryin' somethin' special, can't be denied
Needs a little guidance, a watchful eye ahead
That's where I come rollin', in my trusty stead.
Folks might wonder what I'm doin', lights a-flashin' bright
Here to tell you somethin', set the record right.
(Chorus)
What's a pilot car? Well, let me tell you true
I'm the eyes and ears out front, seein' you and you.
Escortin' giants, loads that stretch and climb
Keepin' everyone safe, one mile at a time.
Call me escort vehicle, guide car, if you please
Just know I'm here for safety, bringin' folks some ease.
(Verse 2)
Why the need for me, you ask, on highways far and near?
These oversized creations, they bring a bit of fear
If you ain't expectin' 'em, takin' up the lane
They need extra stoppin' room, it's plain, it's plain.
Blind spots are a-plenty, turnin' can be tough
So I scout the road ahead, that's more than enough.
(Chorus)
What's a pilot car? Well, let me tell you true
I'm the eyes and ears out front, seein' you and you.
Escortin' giants, loads that stretch and climb
Keepin' everyone safe, one mile at a time.
Call me escort vehicle, guide car, if you please
Just know I'm here for safety, bringin' folks some ease.
(Verse 3)
Surveyin' routes is crucial, lookin' for a snag
Low bridges, tight corners, every little jag.
Radio chatter flowin', keepin' the driver in the know
"Traffic's backed up yonder," "Easy does it, slow!"
Warnin' other drivers, with my flags a-flyin' high
Makin' sure they see us, as we rumble by.
(Verse 4)
Lead car out in front, that's often where I roam
Keepin' on the permit route, leadin' safely home.
Watchin' for obstructions, anything in the way
While the chase car follows, at the close of day.
Tellin' the big rig driver what's comin' from behind
Protectin' lane changes, peace of mind you'll find.
(Bridge)
Sometimes it's a pole car, reachin' for the sky
Measurin' those overheights, as we go rollin' by.
No need for wide loads, but for tall ones, it's a must
Ensuring nothin' crashes, turnin' dust to dust.
(Chorus)
What's a pilot car? Well, let me tell you true
I'm the eyes and ears out front, seein' you and you.
Escortin' giants, loads that stretch and climb
Keepin' everyone safe, one mile at a time.
Call me escort vehicle, guide car, if you please
Just know I'm here for safety, bringin' folks some ease.
(Outro)
So next time you see me, lights a-flashin' bold
Remember I'm a pilot car, a story to be told.
Guidin' the big ones, safely through the night
Keepin' the roads clear, and everything just right.(Chorus)
Oh, Pilot, Pilot, shining bright, a haven in the fading light
With diesel fumes and friendly faces, in all these lonely, dusty places
From coast to coast, you understand, the trucker's life across the land
A hot shower and a decent meal, the way you make a driver feel
Like coming home, if just for a spell, thank God for Pilot Truck, I tell.
(Verse 2)
Pulling in, the rumble low, watchin' the other truckers go
Some are fueling, some are parked, swapping stories in the dark
The CB crackles, voices near, talkin' loads and holdin' fear
But inside, it's a different scene, a little slice of in-between
Grab a burger, greasy fries, watch the world go by my eyes
Check my logs and make a call, standin' tall, before I fall
Back into that driver's seat, chasin' down the next concrete.
(Chorus)
Oh, Pilot, Pilot, shining bright, a haven in the fading light
With diesel fumes and friendly faces, in all these lonely, dusty places
From coast to coast, you understand, the trucker's life across the land
A hot shower and a decent meal, the way you make a driver feel
Like coming home, if just for a spell, thank God for Pilot Truck, I tell.
(Bridge)
Maybe grab a little gear, a map to conquer all out here
A coffee mug, a ball cap new, somethin' to see this journey through
The lot is buzzin', engines roar, ready to rumble and explore
But for this moment, peace I find, leavin' the worries far behind.
(Chorus)
Oh, Pilot, Pilot, shining bright, a haven in the fading light
With diesel fumes and friendly faces, in all these lonely, dusty places
From coast to coast, you understand, the trucker's life across the land
A hot shower and a decent meal, the way you make a driver feel
Like coming home, if just for a spell, thank God for Pilot Truck, I tell.
(Outro)
Back on the road, the miles unwind, Pilot's memory in my mind
Knowing down the line somewhere, that friendly glow will reappear.
Yeah, Pilot Truck, you're always there, a trucker's answer to a prayer.