A jazz track featuring syncopated bongo rhythms alongside brushed drums and upright bass, Electric piano weaves gentle chords, while auto-tuned vocals glide melodically over the groove, Horns add color in the chorus, and a bongo-led breakdown brings percussive intrigue before a smooth jazz close





(Verse 1)

Got a big rig rumblin', movin' slow and wide

Carryin' somethin' special, can't be denied

Needs a little guidance, a watchful eye ahead

That's where I come rollin', in my trusty stead.

Folks might wonder what I'm doin', lights a-flashin' bright

Here to tell you somethin', set the record right.





(Chorus)

What's a pilot car? Well, let me tell you true

I'm the eyes and ears out front, seein' you and you.

Escortin' giants, loads that stretch and climb

Keepin' everyone safe, one mile at a time.

Call me escort vehicle, guide car, if you please

Just know I'm here for safety, bringin' folks some ease.





(Verse 2)

Why the need for me, you ask, on highways far and near?

These oversized creations, they bring a bit of fear

If you ain't expectin' 'em, takin' up the lane

They need extra stoppin' room, it's plain, it's plain.

Blind spots are a-plenty, turnin' can be tough

So I scout the road ahead, that's more than enough.





(Chorus)

What's a pilot car? Well, let me tell you true

I'm the eyes and ears out front, seein' you and you.

Escortin' giants, loads that stretch and climb

Keepin' everyone safe, one mile at a time.

Call me escort vehicle, guide car, if you please

Just know I'm here for safety, bringin' folks some ease.





(Verse 3)

Surveyin' routes is crucial, lookin' for a snag

Low bridges, tight corners, every little jag.

Radio chatter flowin', keepin' the driver in the know

"Traffic's backed up yonder," "Easy does it, slow!"

Warnin' other drivers, with my flags a-flyin' high

Makin' sure they see us, as we rumble by.





(Verse 4)

Lead car out in front, that's often where I roam

Keepin' on the permit route, leadin' safely home.

Watchin' for obstructions, anything in the way

While the chase car follows, at the close of day.

Tellin' the big rig driver what's comin' from behind

Protectin' lane changes, peace of mind you'll find.





(Bridge)

Sometimes it's a pole car, reachin' for the sky

Measurin' those overheights, as we go rollin' by.

No need for wide loads, but for tall ones, it's a must

Ensuring nothin' crashes, turnin' dust to dust.





(Chorus)

What's a pilot car? Well, let me tell you true

I'm the eyes and ears out front, seein' you and you.

Escortin' giants, loads that stretch and climb

Keepin' everyone safe, one mile at a time.

Call me escort vehicle, guide car, if you please

Just know I'm here for safety, bringin' folks some ease.





(Outro)

So next time you see me, lights a-flashin' bold

Remember I'm a pilot car, a story to be told.

Guidin' the big ones, safely through the night

Keepin' the roads clear, and everything just right.(Chorus)

Oh, Pilot, Pilot, shining bright, a haven in the fading light

With diesel fumes and friendly faces, in all these lonely, dusty places

From coast to coast, you understand, the trucker's life across the land

A hot shower and a decent meal, the way you make a driver feel

Like coming home, if just for a spell, thank God for Pilot Truck, I tell.





(Verse 2)

Pulling in, the rumble low, watchin' the other truckers go

Some are fueling, some are parked, swapping stories in the dark

The CB crackles, voices near, talkin' loads and holdin' fear

But inside, it's a different scene, a little slice of in-between

Grab a burger, greasy fries, watch the world go by my eyes

Check my logs and make a call, standin' tall, before I fall

Back into that driver's seat, chasin' down the next concrete.





(Chorus)

Oh, Pilot, Pilot, shining bright, a haven in the fading light

With diesel fumes and friendly faces, in all these lonely, dusty places

From coast to coast, you understand, the trucker's life across the land

A hot shower and a decent meal, the way you make a driver feel

Like coming home, if just for a spell, thank God for Pilot Truck, I tell.





(Bridge)

Maybe grab a little gear, a map to conquer all out here

A coffee mug, a ball cap new, somethin' to see this journey through

The lot is buzzin', engines roar, ready to rumble and explore

But for this moment, peace I find, leavin' the worries far behind.





(Chorus)

Oh, Pilot, Pilot, shining bright, a haven in the fading light

With diesel fumes and friendly faces, in all these lonely, dusty places

From coast to coast, you understand, the trucker's life across the land

A hot shower and a decent meal, the way you make a driver feel

Like coming home, if just for a spell, thank God for Pilot Truck, I tell.





(Outro)

Back on the road, the miles unwind, Pilot's memory in my mind

Knowing down the line somewhere, that friendly glow will reappear.

Yeah, Pilot Truck, you're always there, a trucker's answer to a prayer.