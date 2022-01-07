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This Is Massive! Germany: Popular German Newspaper Issues Apology On Covid Deception
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1243 views • January 07, 2022
MIRRORED from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/this-is-massive-germany-popular-german-newspaper-issues-apology-on-covid-deception_WQWLUfOAtX9C9FV.html
Credit & Appreciation to @Laura Aboli for sharing this
2/8/21
Is the tide beginning to turn??!! Media can see they will be tried for their active participation in the biggest crime against humanity ever perpetrated - the Covid 19 Plandemic.
Popular German Newspaper Issues Apology on Covid Deception
With a circulation of currently about 1.37 million copies daily, the BILD newspaper published by the Axel-Springer Publishing Company is Germany's largest and most popular tabloid.
"Aux millions d’enfants de ce pays,
"To the millions of children in this country,
dont notre société a la responsabilité,
for whom our society is responsible,
je veux exprimer ici ce que ni notre gouvernement
I want to express here what neither our government
ni notre chancelière n’osent vous dire.
nor our Chancellor dares to tell you.
Nous vous demandons de nous pardonner.
We ask you to forgive us.
Nous vous demandons pardon pour cette politique
Forgive us for this policy
Qui pendant un an et demi a fait de vous
Which, for a year and a half, has made you
des victimes de violences,
victims of violence,
de négligences, d’isolement et de solitude.
neglect, isolation and loneliness.
Pardon pour cette politique et cette couverture médiatique
Sorry for this policy and media coverage
qui, comme un poison, vous a inculqué le sentiment
which, like poison, made you feel
que vous étiez un danger mortel pour la société.
like you were a mortal danger to society.
Vous n’êtes pas un danger pour la société, ne croyez pas à ce mensonge.
You are not a danger to society, don’t believe this lie.
C’est à nous de vous protéger.
It's up to us to protect you.
Ce qui est arrivé à nos enfants, de nombreuses personnes et Bild, l’on denoncé.
What happened to our children, many people and Bild denounced it.
Rien ne s’est passé.
Nothing happened.
Merkel a organisé un sommet pour les enfants ? Non !
Merkel organized a summit for children? No !
Au lieu de ça, on a persuadé nos enfants
Instead, we persuaded our children
qu’ils allaient assassiner leur grand-maman
that they were going to murder their grandma
s’ils osaient être ce qu’ils sont, des enfants.
if they dared to be what they are, children.
Ou s’ils rencontraient leurs copains.
Or if they met their friends.
Rien de tout ça n’a été prouvé scientifiquement.
None of this has been scientifically proven.
C’était facile d’imposer ça aux enfants,
It was easy to force that on the kids,
il ne peuvent pas se défendre et ils ne votent pas.
they can't defend themselves and they don't vote.
Quand un État vole les droits d’un enfant,
When a state steals the rights of a child,
il doit prouver que par là il le protège contre un danger concret et imminent.
it must prove that by doing so it protects him against concrete and imminent danger.
Cette preuve n’a jamais été apportée.
This proof has never been provided.
Elle a été remplacée par de la propagande
It has been replaced by propaganda
présentant l’enfant comme un vecteur de la pandémie.
presenting the child as a vector of the pandemic.
Ceux qui voulaient contredire cette propagande,
Those who wanted to contradict this propaganda
n’ont jamais été invités à la table des experts.
were never invited to the expert table.
Nos politiques feraient mieux d’ouvrir les écoles
Our policies would do better to open schools
et les salles de sport plutôt que les bureaux de vote !
and sports halls rather than polling stations!
Sinon ils auront sur la conscience, et laisseront dans les livres d’histoire,
Otherwise they will have on their conscience, and will leave in the history books,
une multitude d’âmes innocentes."
a multitude of innocent souls."
https://m.bild.de/wa/ll/bild-d....e/unangemeldet-42925
Credit & Appreciation to @Laura Aboli for sharing this
2/8/21
Is the tide beginning to turn??!! Media can see they will be tried for their active participation in the biggest crime against humanity ever perpetrated - the Covid 19 Plandemic.
Popular German Newspaper Issues Apology on Covid Deception
With a circulation of currently about 1.37 million copies daily, the BILD newspaper published by the Axel-Springer Publishing Company is Germany's largest and most popular tabloid.
"Aux millions d’enfants de ce pays,
"To the millions of children in this country,
dont notre société a la responsabilité,
for whom our society is responsible,
je veux exprimer ici ce que ni notre gouvernement
I want to express here what neither our government
ni notre chancelière n’osent vous dire.
nor our Chancellor dares to tell you.
Nous vous demandons de nous pardonner.
We ask you to forgive us.
Nous vous demandons pardon pour cette politique
Forgive us for this policy
Qui pendant un an et demi a fait de vous
Which, for a year and a half, has made you
des victimes de violences,
victims of violence,
de négligences, d’isolement et de solitude.
neglect, isolation and loneliness.
Pardon pour cette politique et cette couverture médiatique
Sorry for this policy and media coverage
qui, comme un poison, vous a inculqué le sentiment
which, like poison, made you feel
que vous étiez un danger mortel pour la société.
like you were a mortal danger to society.
Vous n’êtes pas un danger pour la société, ne croyez pas à ce mensonge.
You are not a danger to society, don’t believe this lie.
C’est à nous de vous protéger.
It's up to us to protect you.
Ce qui est arrivé à nos enfants, de nombreuses personnes et Bild, l’on denoncé.
What happened to our children, many people and Bild denounced it.
Rien ne s’est passé.
Nothing happened.
Merkel a organisé un sommet pour les enfants ? Non !
Merkel organized a summit for children? No !
Au lieu de ça, on a persuadé nos enfants
Instead, we persuaded our children
qu’ils allaient assassiner leur grand-maman
that they were going to murder their grandma
s’ils osaient être ce qu’ils sont, des enfants.
if they dared to be what they are, children.
Ou s’ils rencontraient leurs copains.
Or if they met their friends.
Rien de tout ça n’a été prouvé scientifiquement.
None of this has been scientifically proven.
C’était facile d’imposer ça aux enfants,
It was easy to force that on the kids,
il ne peuvent pas se défendre et ils ne votent pas.
they can't defend themselves and they don't vote.
Quand un État vole les droits d’un enfant,
When a state steals the rights of a child,
il doit prouver que par là il le protège contre un danger concret et imminent.
it must prove that by doing so it protects him against concrete and imminent danger.
Cette preuve n’a jamais été apportée.
This proof has never been provided.
Elle a été remplacée par de la propagande
It has been replaced by propaganda
présentant l’enfant comme un vecteur de la pandémie.
presenting the child as a vector of the pandemic.
Ceux qui voulaient contredire cette propagande,
Those who wanted to contradict this propaganda
n’ont jamais été invités à la table des experts.
were never invited to the expert table.
Nos politiques feraient mieux d’ouvrir les écoles
Our policies would do better to open schools
et les salles de sport plutôt que les bureaux de vote !
and sports halls rather than polling stations!
Sinon ils auront sur la conscience, et laisseront dans les livres d’histoire,
Otherwise they will have on their conscience, and will leave in the history books,
une multitude d’âmes innocentes."
a multitude of innocent souls."
https://m.bild.de/wa/ll/bild-d....e/unangemeldet-42925
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