Pro-Death Terrorists stormed St. Joseph’s Cathedral

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Bishop Robert J. Brennan of the Columbus Diocese was celebrating the “Respect Life” Mass, part of a pro-life program created by the U.S. bishops, on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that invented a right to abortion, though none ever existed in the Constitution.