And We Know 7.14.2022 Sound the ALARM! DECISION SOON Durham moves! BIDEN exposure! NATO exposed! NOW! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know.
Trying to get information out when I can, doesn’t help when you travel, get to house and the internet stops working after a thunderstorm, connected my phone to personal hotspot to get data and will probably upload this at a local fast food place with Wifi… have had time to continue to rest with family as we are still recovering from whatever we had… Biden family on the ropes, Trump making predictions, worldwide protests continue, the freaks are in display in D.C. and more on the dreaded jab.
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