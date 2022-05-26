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The Uvalde School Shooting: Many Questions With No Motive - Was it a Psyop, False Flag, Hoax or All of the Above?
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43 views • May 26, 2022
This post is all you need to read for the description to this video as there are more questions then answers regarding the Uvalde Shooting. Was this a psyop, hoax or false flag? Maybe all of the above.
"So, the story is that an unemployed 18 yr old living with his grandmother had 2 BRAND NEW Daniel Defense AR15 rifles, worth almost $5000, plus ammo, plus optics. Add to that a $70,000 F250 pickup and body armor. Seems like he may have had some help?!" Posted from @StephHoover8 on Twitter
#SalvadorRamos #UvaldeShooting #GunControl
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"So, the story is that an unemployed 18 yr old living with his grandmother had 2 BRAND NEW Daniel Defense AR15 rifles, worth almost $5000, plus ammo, plus optics. Add to that a $70,000 F250 pickup and body armor. Seems like he may have had some help?!" Posted from @StephHoover8 on Twitter
#SalvadorRamos #UvaldeShooting #GunControl
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
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Global Agenda on Flote
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