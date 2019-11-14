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How to Plant, Grow, & Harvest Onions from Start to Finish
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694 views • November 14, 2019
Learn all about growing onions in your own backyard. Onions are easy to grow with a few tips. You can have an abundant amount of onions for only a few dollars. Learn 3 different ways you can start onions. Which onions will do best your in area? When to harvest? Do you need to fertilize? All covered in this short clip.
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