© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Going Direct’: A Huge Change in Banking is about to Happen – and you Won't Like it.
Follow
1
Share
Report
241 views • October 27, 2021
‘Going Direct’: A Huge Change in Banking is about to Happen – and you Won't Like it. John Titus, a federal litigator and an analyst of money and banking trends:, explains the content of his presentation at the upcoming Red Pill Expo to be held on November 6 & 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. For more information about the Expo, go to www.redpillexpo.org.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.