Magnetic Frequency measurement in an Amtrak train

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I’m measuring the magnetic frequency exposure in an Amtrak train going from Washington, DC to Fayetteville. You will see that the exposure is very high and right at my shoulder.
EMF Meters, Cornet or Tri-field. Trifield is easier to operate:
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/