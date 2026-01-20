MEN OF LAW Podcast 18 with Gaetano Cipolla

🔥 Episode 18! 🔥

In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Gaetano Cipolla, a retired professor of the Sicilian language and president of Arba Sicula, a non-profit organization dedicated to Sicilian language and culture. Hailing originally from Sicily, he has lectured at several American universities including St. Johns University in Queens, NY. For the past 31 years he has led a group of Americans on a tour of Sicily, a place of great people and natural beauty.





You’ll hear:



✅ About the significance of Sicily to world history

✅ About Giacomo da Lentini who invented the sonnet in the 1200s

✅ How the Sicilian language differs from Italian





Here is the link to Arba Sicula where you can learn about the books they have published and see some presentations:





https://arbasicula.org





🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!





📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.





#MenOfLawPodcast #HumanTraffickingAwareness #SafetyTips #ProtectOurChildren #KarlLentini #JusticeMatters#childrescue





🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnaped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.





movie trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk





#MenOfLaw #HumanTraffickingAwareness #KarlLentini #SupportIndependentFilm